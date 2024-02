MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine could have sought a peaceful resolution at a lesser cost, but it failed to do so in March 2022, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin TV show on Rossiya-1 television.

"Engaging in similar talks [as in March 2022] now quite a different story, and the Kiev regime will have to accept this new reality, no matter how painful it may be," Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.