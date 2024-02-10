US even in theory not ready to negotiate with Russia based on mutual respect — MFA

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Any prospects of dialogue between Moscow and Washington depend completely on the US willingness to negotiate based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"As far as the prospect of our dialogue with the Americans is concerned, it entirely depends on Washington’s intentions to negotiate based on mutual interests and consideration of each other’s interests. The United States is not yet ready for this even in theory," the diplomat said. "And not because of us, but because of its own crisis manifestations. In the future, there should be a serious conversation about harmonizing the principles of international communication, which would be consistent with the realities of the emerging multipolar world we see now."

Zakharova emphasized that the international order should be based on the principle of sovereign equality of countries, whereas cooperation among them should be based on a balance of interests.

"Any double standards and attempts to impose alien development models, ideologies and values on them should be eliminated," she added. "As soon as our Western counterparts realize this, the negotiation process aimed at resolving the crisis phenomena in the world will get off the ground.".