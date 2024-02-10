Russia terminates lease agreements for land plots provided for Ukraine’s embassy - MFA

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Moscow City Property Department has ruled to terminate the lease agreements for the land plots allocated to house the Ukrainian embassy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, commenting on the reports about the Kiev city council’s decision to end the lease agreement for the land plot where the Russian embassy sits in Ukraine.

"Indeed, last April, the Kiev city council announced the termination of the lease agreement for the land plot where the Russian embassy compound is located in Ukraine. It is well-known that diplomacy abides by a principle of reciprocity. In view of this, the Moscow City Property Department has also decided to terminate the lease agreements for the land plots allocated to house the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow," she said.

The Moscow City Property Department confirmed to TASS that the lease agreement had been terminated.

"The Ukrainian side has been informed about this in an established procedure," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that any hostile steps of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s regime will not go without an appropriate response from Russia.