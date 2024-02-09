Moscow, Beijing playing on same team — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and China are playing in a powerful team, which forms the global majority, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said.

"Of course, [Moscow and Beijing] are playing in the same team, and it is a very powerful team. In general, I would even call this team a global majority," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Chinese friends have been using the term "Global South' a lot lately. We also use that term, but I think the correct name of this team is the global majority. And we are members of that team," the diplomat added.