Putin reiterates that it was Zelensky who prohibited negotiations with Russia

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reminded US journalist Tucker Carlson that it was Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who issued a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

"The President of Ukraine has legislated a ban on negotiating with Russia. He signed a decree forbidding everyone to negotiate with Russia. But how are we going to negotiate if he forbade himself and everyone to do this?" Putin said in an interview, published on the US journalist’s website.

"We know that he is putting forward some ideas about this settlement, but in order to agree on something, we need to have a dialog. Is that not right?" he added.