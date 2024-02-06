Ukrainian forces abandon large fortification near Donetsk, aide to DPR head says

DONETSK, February 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left a large fortification near Donetsk, aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"Our guys near Donetsk managed to drive the Ukrainian units out of the fortified area. By frontline standards, this is quite an impressive area from which the enemy had to retreat," Kimakovsky said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian side was forced to abandon its positions due to heavy losses in this section of the line of engagement and extremely difficult conditions for supply deliveries.