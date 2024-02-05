Preparations for Russian presidential election in full swing — CIS secretary general

BAKU, February 5./TASS/. Preparations for the Russian presidential election are in full swing and running smoothly, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.

Lebedev also heads the observer mission of the CIS post-Soviet bloc for the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, due on February 7.

"Preparations are underway very actively. The process of registering the presidential candidates continues. I am in touch with [Russian] Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Alexandrovna Pamfilova," Lebedev told journalists in comments on the preparations for the Russian presidential election.

"According to the Russian Central Election Commission, the preparation for the election is going as planned, in a smooth and organized manner," he said. The CIS secretary general made these comments after a meeting with the chair of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov.

The Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament, formally designated March 17, 2024 as the date of the presidential election. In turn, the CEC decided that citizens will be able to cast their ballots during a three-day voting period on March 15-17, making this Russia’s first three-day presidential election.