MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have improved their positions on the frontline in the Krasny Liman area and repelled three attacks by assault units of Ukraine’s armed forces and the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have amounted up to 120 troops and two armored vehicles in the Krasny Liman area over 24 hours.

Kherson area

"Ukrainian losses have amounted up to 30 troops, three motor vehicles, an M777 artillery system and a D-20 gun," the military agency said in a statement.

Zaporozhye area

"The adversary lost up to 45 troops, two motor vehicles, a D-20 gun and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry said.

Dnepropetrovsk Region

The Russian Armed Forces have eliminated the Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Additionally, damage was delivered to personnel and hardware of the Ukrainian army in 124 districts," the military agency said in a statement.

Donetsk area

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South have deflected two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, Russian forces deflected two attacks of the Ukrainian formations near the villages of Krasnoye and Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 380 personnel in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours. During counterbattery work, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer as well as two D-20 and D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

The adversary lost up to 115 personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems and a D-20 gun south of Donetsk over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

Kupyansk area

The adversary lost up to 30 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and a US-made M777 artillery system, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Russian air defense systems have eliminated 97 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian army. The military agency noted that overall, since the onset of the special military operation, Russian forces have eliminated 568 aircraft, 265 helicopters, 11,775 drones, 462 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 14,904 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,216 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 7,963 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 18,230 units of specialized automotive equipment.