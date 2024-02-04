Russia worried over escalated tensions on Korean Peninsula - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko expressed serious concerns over the sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula during consultations in Seoul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side expressed serious concerns over the sharp escalation of tensions in the sub-region," the statement said.

"It was quite definitely pointed out that its main source was Washington’s irresponsible provocative policy track which, for the sake of its own geopolitical goals, is attempting to push its regional allies toward the implementation of its aggressive plans, fraught with unpredictable consequences, including in the military sphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Russian side has also expressed the intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with North Korea in accordance with the norms of international law in the interests of both countries as well as in order to bolster peace and stability in the region, the diplomatic agency pointed out.

According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, on February 2, Rudenko held talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Byung-won.