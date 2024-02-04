MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 95 troops in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, Spokesman for Russia’s battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"In 24 hours, the attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to strengthen its forward position and rotate militants were thwarted near Staromayorskoye and Rovnopol. The enemy lost a radar system, a quad bike, a Furiya reconnaissance drone, more than 95 troops," he said.

Moreover, strongholds, areas of concentration of troops of the 58th mechanized infantry, 72nd mechanized brigades and the 128th territorial defense brigade were hit near Urozhainoye, Ugledar, Vodyanoye and Staromayorskoye. A temporary disposition point and a pilotless aircraft control post were destroyed.