Death toll from Ukraine’s strike on Lisichansk up to 20

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the Ukrainian army’s shelling attack on a bakery in Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has risen to 20, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Twenty dead bodies have been pulled by rescue service staffers from under the rubble after the shelling. Despite the threat of another strike rescuers continue clearing the rubble and searching people at the peril of life," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s armed forces conducted a strike on Lisichansk’s bakery on Saturday afternoon. The republic’s authorities said earlier that the operation to clear the rubble would continue for the whole night.

