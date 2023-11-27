Russia must be prepared to deal with all biosecurity challenges — Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia needs to be prepared for any and all challenges that arise in the sphere of biosecurity, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Indeed, we continue to pay special attention to the development of biotechnologies," he said at the first meeting of the Security Council’s commission on present-day security threats. He recalled that Russia is implementing federal research programs in the area of the environment, climate change, genetic technologies and so on.

"These matters and corresponding documents are closely linked with biological security, including measures to prevent and avert dangerous anthropogenic activity. In this context, we must be ready for a whole host of challenges in this sphere, rely on global best practices and, naturally, on our own expertise," he stressed.

According to Medvedev, the commission will deal with these issues. "Let us discuss today common approaches to how to get this done," he added.