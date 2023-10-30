Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian air-launched ammunition arsenal in Cherkassy Region

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian air-launched ammunition depot in the Cherkassy Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"An air-launched ammunition arsenal of the Ukrainian army was obliterated near the settlement of Dubiyevka in the Cherkassy Region. Command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd and 67th mechanized, 45th marine infantry and 31st special operations brigades were destroyed near the settlements of Stepovaya Novosyolovka in the Kharkov Region, Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lepetikha in the Nikolayev Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repulse nine Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed in their active operations nine attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk area over the last 24-hour period totaled as many as 90 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and two motor vehicles, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 70 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade and the National Guard’s 5th brigade were repelled by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Kirovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "as many as 70 personnel and three pickup trucks," the ministry specified.

Ukraine’s army suffers 285 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 285 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 285 personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, the following targets were destroyed: two US-made M777 artillery systems and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun," the ministry said.

In the Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup South supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on the personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd mechanized, 79th air assault and 4th tank brigades near the settlements of Maryinka, Andreyevka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy over 100 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, destroying more than 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 79th air assault, 105th and 118th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to over 100 troops, two armored personnel carriers, two pickup trucks and a Giatsint-B howitzer, the ministry specified.

Kiev loses 220 troops, Leopard tank in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye area, killing and wounding roughly 220 enemy troops and destroying two tanks, including a German-made Leopard over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to as many as 220 personnel killed and wounded, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun and an Msta-B howitzer, the ministry added.

Russian forces eliminate 70 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and three artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 70 personnel, three motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers and a Giatsint-B artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 39 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two HIMARS rockets. They also destroyed 39 unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Nyrkovo and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Staromlynovka, Novoluganskoye and Verkhnetoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chapayevka and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Krynki and Proletarka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 128 areas, the ministry specified.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 517 Ukrainian warplanes, 253 helicopters, 8,431 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,019 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,170 multiple rocket launchers, 6,913 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,776 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.