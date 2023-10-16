BRICS becoming magnet, pulling in sovereign nations globally — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The BRICS group has become a center of attraction for a growing number of countries worldwide that are seeking to strengthen their sovereignty and protect their national interests, Pavel Knyazev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and Russia’s sous-sherpa, or under-sherpa, in charge of preparing for BRICS meetings, said.

"An increasing number of countries from the global majority are trying to strengthen their sovereignty and protect their national interests, traditions and culture. They are unwilling to dance to someone else’s tune but want to make friends and trade with each other and the rest of the world on equal terms," he noted at a roundtable titled "The 15th BRICS Summit: Outcome and Prospects for Russia." "This is why BRICS serves as a center of attraction for <...> those countries that are seeking to pursue an independent foreign policy," Knyazev said.

According to the diplomat, it is clear that "the unipolar world is becoming a thing of the past." "Attempts by Western countries to retain their positions through illegal sanctions, financial blackmail, political pressure and other neo-colonial practices are only exacerbating the situation," Knyazev added. "Global influence and capabilities are being redistributed in favor of the new emerging centers <...> of power, including in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," he concluded.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the expansion of BRICS at the group’s 15th summit that took place in Johannesburg on August 22-24. On January 1, 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will formally join the BRICS group, which is currently comprised of Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.