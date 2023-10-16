Russia expects Venezuelan president’s visit — Novak

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow expects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to pay a visit, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Russia and Venezuela.

"We expect the head of Venezuela to pay a visit to Russia," he said without specifying the date of the visit.

On October 12, Novak and Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting in Moscow within the framework of the Russian Energy Week. The parties discussed interaction in oil and gas projects on the territory of the republic and preparations for Maduro’s visit to Russia.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters in early October that Maduro’s visit to Russia had not yet been confirmed, adding though that Caracas expected it to take place.