Putin says Moldova losing its identity

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Moldova is losing its identity by the choice of its government and only the people could reverse that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

"Such country as Moldova is practically losing its identity. The elites of this country generally believe that they are not Moldovans. They call themselves Romanians," Putin stated.

"The complete loss of the country's identity is the choice of today's Moldovan leadership. But, I repeat, they want it this way, no one can prevent it, except the Moldovan people themselves, if there are people in this country who consider themselves Moldovans after all," he said.

The president said the desire to preserve one's identity is everyone's choice.

"The work within the CIS gives us such an opportunity and, on the contrary, strengthens our positions without preventing us from cooperating with each other and respecting our national identities," he stated.