US keeps destroying rules and principles of multilateral trade — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. US sanctions are destroying the rules and principles of multilateral trade that took years to be shaped, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, answering to a media question.

"We are not surprised by a new round of sanctions. White House’s manic desire to punish our country is puzzling. All rules and principles of multilateral trade developed over the years are being destroyed," the ambassador was quoted as saying by the Russian diplomatic mission’s press service.

According to Antonov, Russia "realized long ago that statements on free market is just an empty sound for Washington."

"These slogans are being used by the United States solely to promote the interests of American business, impose unfavorable commercial terms on partners, and drain resources from developing nations," the diplomat added.