Palestinian issue near to the hearts of all Muslims, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Every Muslim holds the injustice around the Palestinian issue very near to their heart, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"The Palestinian problem is close to the heart of every person in that region. I believe that it is very near to the heart of everyone who practices Islam. That’s how life has turned out, these are obvious things," he said.

"Everything that has been happening for decades, not just now, is seen as a form of injustice, elevated to some incredible degree," Putin stressed.