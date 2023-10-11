Russia to continue coordination with OPEC+, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The interaction among oil suppliers is required for the oil market stability and Russia will continue coordination with partners within the OPEC+ framework, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"The interaction of major suppliers, and on open and transparent conditions at the same time, is required for the oil market stability. This is exactly the logic of Russia’s work with partners within the OPEC+ framework," the President said. "OPEC+ member-countries fully honor assumed commitments and cope successfully with all challenges," Putin noted.

"I am confident OPEC+ partners will continue coordinating efforts - this is important for predictability of the oil market and eventually for prosperity of the whole humankind, because economic growth rates and hence people's welfare [growth rates] depend on the global energy sector," the President added.