Putin, Iraqi PM to discuss situation in Middle East on October 10 in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani in the Kremlin on Tuesday and discuss the situation in the Middle East as well as the fostering of Russian-Iraqi cooperation.

The following day Putin and the Iraqi premier will participate in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week Forum.

Earlier, Putin sent his greetings to the forum noting that over the past few years, it "has rightfully become one of the most prominent international platforms for discussing current issues related to the fuel and energy industry.".