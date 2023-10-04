Putin to speak at Valdai plenary session on October 5 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai international discussion club on October 5, the Kremlin press service reported.

The theme of the meeting is Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously announced that Putin intended to talk to the club's experts as he always does.

The Valdai Forum brings together Russian and foreign experts in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The current XX meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club is taking place in Sochi from October 2-5. Putin has met with Valdai experts every year since the establishment of the club in 2004. It was named after the place where the first conference was held — a hotel in Novgorod near Lake Valdai. Last year’s meeting with the President lasted over three and a half hours. As a rule, the head of state starts with an extensive program speech and then answers numerous questions from the club's members.