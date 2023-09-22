Top Russian, Nicaraguan diplomats condemn illegal unilateral sanctions

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Denis Moncada Colindres of Nicaragua have condemned illegal unilateral sanctions, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The sides reiterated their shared approach of categorical denial of illegal unilateral sanctions, neocolonial practices and interference into domestic affairs of countries," the ministry said.

The ministers exchanged views on the current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries within multilateral format, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.