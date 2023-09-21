Russia's victory over neo-Nazism to build mutual respect worldwide — security official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia will achieve the goals of the special military operation, while the victory over neo-Nazism will help build equal dialogue and mutual respect in the world, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev stated.

"Today Russia’s Armed Forces are heroically solving combat tasks in the fight against rising neo-Nazism. There is no doubt that the goals of the special military operation set by the Russian president will be achieved," he emphasized, answering questions from reporters.

"Russia's victory over neo-Nazism will contribute to building international relations on the principles of mutual respect and equal dialogue," the Security Council secretary pointed out.