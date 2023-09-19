Putin orders ramping up production of counterbattery, air defense systems

IZHEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian defense enterprises should ramp up the production of counterbattery and air defense systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Industry Commission.

"It is necessary to increase the production of counterbattery and air defense systems. We have talked a lot about this and I have given a number of orders to supplement the delivery schedule of this product range for 2024," he said.

The president also stated that defense enterprises were able to maintain steady operations in the first eight months of this year and not only keep deliveries on schedule, but also to ramp up output of military products manyfold in some areas.

"Production of the main types of armored vehicles has more than doubled from the prior year, and production of the most needed means of destruction tripled," he said.