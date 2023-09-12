Shipments of new weapons to Kiev won’t affect battlefront situation — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Deliveries of new weapons to Ukraine, including cluster munitions, depleted-uranium rounds and F-16 fighter jets, will not change the situation on the frontline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum, or EEF.

"Will it change anything? I don’t think so. I'm sure it won't. Will it prolong things? Yes, it is doing so. The other thing is worrying - that there are no restrictions," he said.

He said that, "not long ago, the US Administration believed that the use of cluster munitions is a war crime, and they publicly said so."

"Now they themselves are supplying cluster munitions to the area of hostilities in Ukraine," Putin said. He noted that the US electoral process will kick off in November and "they need to show at least some result at all costs, so they are pushing Ukrainians to continue hostilities."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the US decision to supply the Kiev regime with depleted-uranium shells as "very bad news" and said the use of similar munitions by NATO forces in Yugoslavia had "very sad consequences that were recorded even by international organizations," including an increase in cancer rates.

