No reason to state degradation of non-proliferation regime at this moment — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. There is no reason to state a degradation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at this moment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview for Kommersant.

"The review process is important on its own. A presence or absence of an outcome document at a conference is significant, of course, but not critical. Therefore, I do not believe that there is a reason to state a degradation of the non-proliferation regime at this moment," he said.