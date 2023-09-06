Russian air defenses intercept 12 HIMARS, Uragan rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and shot down 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Additionally, radio-electronic warfare systems jammed and eliminated 17 Ukrainian drones near Makeyevka, Novonikolskoye, Melovatka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pshenichnoye, Semenovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Olshana in the Kharkov Region and Krynki in the Kherson Region.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 combat helicopters, 6,426 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,696 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,148 multiple rocket launchers, 6,253 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,749 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.