MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) has discovered more than 30 tons of explosives in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past month and detained 28 suspected accomplices of the Ukrainian military, the agency’s press office told TASS.

"Over the month, the National Guard units inspected over 700 households and more than 200,000 vehicles in the LPR. Arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies: twenty-eight persons suspected of complicity with the Ukrainian armed forces, 160 for administrative offenses and 76 persons involved in criminal cases. More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines, 3,200 hand grenades and 2,100 rounds for grenade launchers, as well as 32 tons of explosives were found," the statement said.

The press office noted that the items dangerous to others were destroyed, and those suitable for use were handed over to cooperating agencies.