Russian chief auditor to meet with counterparts from Iran, UAE

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Acting head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Galina Izotova plans to meet with her counterparts from Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

"We expect to meet with the heads of the top audit authorities of the UAE and Iran in the near future," Izotova told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"I hope we will be able to have in-person meetings in 2024 with state auditors from other Asian Countries, from Latin America and, as I have already said, from Africa," she added.