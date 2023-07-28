Russia to help Africa go digital — Economy Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its expertise with African nations and propose different modes of cooperation in the digital transformation sphere, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"As regards the longer term, countries of the African continent will undergo a digital transformation over the coming decade. We are ready to share expertise with our counterparts, offer mutually beneficial options for cooperation, and provide comprehensive solutions. This is related to the implementation of digital technologies in education, healthcare, transport and public utilities, to make these industries more efficient, cost-saving and eco-friendly," Reshetnikov said.

Imports from Africa are small, slightly above $3 bln, the minister said. Russia is proactively increasing imports of cocoa beans from Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, coffee from Tanzania and Uganda, as well as Kenyan tea. Russia is also importing South African oranges and grapefruits, Egyptian tomatoes, Algerian dates, Kenyan avocados, and foods from other countries, Reshetnikov added.