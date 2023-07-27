Russia wants to work with Africa to fight terrorism, extremism — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is in favor of cooperation with Africa in the fight against terrorism, extremism and organized crime, President Vladimir Putin said at a working breakfast with the heads of leading regional organizations in Africa.

"Of course, we are ready to establish and effectively develop cooperation with other regional African organizations represented at our meeting. We advocate close foreign policy coordination and cooperation with them in countering present-day challenges and threats, including terrorism, extremism and organized crime," Putin said.

The president also stressed that Russia is in favor of putting into practice mutually advantageous trade and economic initiatives and joint work on development issues.

"We are convinced that such multifaceted partnership is a substantial addition to bilateral ties and contacts with African friends and fully meets the interests of our states, contributing to sustainable economic growth and the prosperity of both Russia and Africa," the Russian president added.