Russia, African countries to adopt declaration, partnership action plan at summit — Putin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. At their summit later this week, Russia and African countries should adopt a comprehensive declaration, joint statements and approve a partnership action plan until 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future," published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"I would like to reiterate that we attach great importance to the upcoming second Russia-Africa Summit. We expect that the Summit would adopt a comprehensive Declaration, a number of joint statements and approve the Russia - Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan to 2026. We are working to prepare an impressive package of intergovernmental and inter-agency agreements and memoranda with individual states as well as regional associations of the continent," Putin wrote.