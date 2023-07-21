Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot, troop deployment site in Kherson area

GENICHESK, July 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot and an enemy deployment site on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"During the last 24-hour period, units of the Dnepr battlegroup struck by firepower a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site in the island zone near the settlement of Ochakov, destroying 12 and wounding another eight militants. They eliminated a Ukrainian army ammunition depot in the settlement of Veletenskoye and a 120mm mortar team with ammunition, killing five and wounding another three militants in that area," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian gun emplacement near Alekseyevsky Island, a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition near Antonovka and also a Ukrainian army position near Mikhailovka in the Kakhovka direction, the spokesman said.