Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel base in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to Ukrainian troops near the city of Zaporozhye over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the city of Zaporozhye, a fuel and lubricants base of the Ukrainian army was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 92 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 106 areas, the general reported.