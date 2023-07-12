Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel depots in Odessa Region over past day

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s fuel depots in the Odessa Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In areas near the settlements of Malodolinskoye and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, depots storing fuel for Ukrainian military equipment were destroyed. Near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 1st special operations brigade was obliterated," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces wiped out a battalion command/observation post of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 74 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 107 areas, the spokesman said.