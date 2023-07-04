Russia supports Belarus’ rapid accession to SCO — Putin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia supports Belarus joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as rapidly as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the organization’s virtual online summit.

"Russia supports the swiftest possible completion of the process for the Republic of Belarus’ accession to the SCO. We are certain that the membership of Belarus, Russia’s strategic partner and closest ally, will have a positive impact on the organization’s activities," he said.

Currently, Belarus has observer status in the organization.

The Russian leader added that, "the most attentive and constructive attitude is required in order to review the entire, rather sizeable, set of applications from other countries that wish to cooperate with the organization in some fashion or another."