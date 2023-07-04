Restrictions on US diplomats in Moscow come in response to US steps — Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. Russian restrictions on US diplomats in Moscow have always been in response to Washington’s steps, the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement on Telegram.

"We have noted the media statements that the conditions under which Americans work in Moscow are worse than that of Russian diplomats here. This time, such a thesis is being promoted by the notorious New York Times, which has repeatedly denied us publications on Russia's foreign policy," the statement reads.

"We emphasize that all the restrictions that have been imposed on the staff of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow have always been only in retaliation for Washington's restrictions, the systematic creation of unreasonable difficulties for our work in the United States," the embassy pointed out.

"Raider seizures of diplomatic property, non-issuance or issuance of visas with incredible delays, including to members of official delegations to participate in UN events, regular refusals to allow us to travel outside the 25-mile zone, encouragement by the US authorities of the radical Ukrainian diaspora to conduct offensive actions that hinder the work of the Russian diplomatic missions," the Russian Embassy said.

"This is not an exhaustive list of examples of the traditional American ‘hospitality’ that we encounter here on a daily basis," the statement added.