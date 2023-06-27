Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade was destroyed. Near the settlement of Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade was eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 89 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, the general reported.