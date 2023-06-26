UAE president highlights need to preserve stability in Russia in call with Putin

DUBAI, June 27. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of preserving stability in Russia in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

According to the news outlet, the UAE president highlighted the need to preserve stability in Russia, as well as to ensure the security and the well-being of the country’s people.

The leaders also discussed strategic relations between the two countries and their future prospects.

On Monday, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin had held a telephone conversation with his UAE counterpart. According to the press service, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his full support for the Russian leadership’s actions with regard to the June 24 mutiny attempt.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In one in particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, for which he blamed Russia’s military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the PMC Wagner's "rear camps" as false. The PMC units that supported Prigozhin headed to Rostov-on-Don and toward Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as betrayal. Later on Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin resulting in the PMC turning its units around and returning to field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that criminal charges against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would "go to Belarus." Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute the Wagner fighters involved in the mutiny, given their services on the frontline.