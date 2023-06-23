Russia’s precision strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s foreign-made missile arsenals

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an overnight multiple strike by precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s foreign-made missile armament arsenals in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by airborne long-range precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s depots storing missile armaments, including foreign-made equipment. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed roughly 30 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Timkovka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Aircraft, artillery and forces of Russia’s battlegroup West destroyed "as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a Polish-made Krab motorized artillery system" in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces eliminated roughly 90 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 90 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, four enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active operations of the southern battlegroup near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Berdychi and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over 90 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and D-20 and Msta-B howitzers were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also wiped out an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 118th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks at Vremevka bulge

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian troops made the most active attempts to advance in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions. In the south Donetsk direction, three attacks by the Ukrainian army’s combined units were repulsed at the Vremevka bulge by competent and self-sacrificing actions of units from the battlegroup East," the spokesman said.

In the Pologi tactical direction and in the area of Marfopol in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 130 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area

Russian forces eliminated over 130 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in the past 24 hours amounted to over 130 Ukrainian personnel, five tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers and a Polish-made Krab motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 40 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over past day

Russian forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 102 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept 15 US-made HIMARS rockets, JDAM air bombs

Russian air defense forces intercepted 15 US-made HIMARS rockets and JDAM air bombs over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted four Tochka-U tactical missiles, and also 15 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and JDAM guided air bombs of US manufacture," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Lipovoye and Krasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Akimovka and Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,751 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,297 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,129 multiple rocket launchers, 5,204 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,126 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.