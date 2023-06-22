Russian ambassador points to chances of Venezuela joining BRICS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Venezuela has a chance to join the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"Undoubtedly, there is a chance that Venezuela will join BRICS in one form or another," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I believe that this will be determined by the member states and all the necessary platforms and mechanisms will be developed for the countries that have a need for and interest in cooperation to have an opportunity to access various tools at BRICS' disposal," the diplomat pointed out.

Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that BRICS was becoming increasingly popular "because member states cooperate and communicate on an equal and promising footing."

According to the envoy, there are various ways to join the group’s activities, including BRICS Outreach and BRICS+. "All this is an attractive factor," Melik-Bagdasarov noted. "It's no coincidence that many countries, including Venezuela, are showing interest in the process as they are attracted to BRICS.".