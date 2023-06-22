Russia to play active role in eradicating outbreaks of harmful infections globally — Putin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue playing an active role in global efforts to eradicate outbreaks of dangerous infections and it is critical to bolster such joint efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Ramping up collective efforts by the international community to fight epidemics is just as important. I would like to confirm that Russian specialists are ready to continue playing an active role in the eradication of outbreaks of dangerous infections in various regions worldwide," he said in a telegram to the participants and organizers of the 4th international conference "Global Biosecurity Challenges. Problems and Solutions."

The president expressed confidence that the conference would contribute to the resolution of complex biosecurity issues. He also stressed that, this year, the event is enjoying record-high attendance.

Putin wished the conference’s participants and organizers productive discussions and "all the best."