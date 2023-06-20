Belarusian chairmanship in CSTO helps organization move forward — Lavrov

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. The fact that Belarus is chairing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at this important time makes it easier to assess the current situation and work out a way forward, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of the heads of delegations at the CSTO summit with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

"The West has done this many times before - in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine - as soon as it loses interest, it simply gives up on this or that situation which it has created, and exits, leaving said territories in ruin and in a dangerous state. So, I think it's a very important period for the CSTO and the chairmanship of Belarus in the CSTO significantly helps to look at the current situation, to assess the situation correctly and work out a way forward," the minister said.