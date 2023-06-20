Putin, African leaders note importance of ongoing grain supplies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The continuation of grain supplies to the poorest countries was on the agenda of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives from seven African states last Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Saturday’s talks included a discussion about the possibility of direct grain supplies to Africa outside of the grain deal, Peskov replied:

"[At the meeting] they emphasized the importance of grain deliveries (from Russia's point of view, primarily Russian grain) to the African continent, to the poorest countries. The importance of continuing these deliveries was indeed stressed."

The meeting on Saturday was devoted primarily to the situation in Ukraine and ways to resolve the conflict.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, but they have been extended several times since then. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that the part of the deal that involves Moscow is not being fulfilled.