MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The latest data suggest that Kiev may still be building a "dirty nuclear bomb," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service told TASS on Monday.

"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said information has recently emerged that testifies to the possibility that Kiev continues work to build a dirty nuclear bomb - a munition rigged with explosives and radioactive substances, which, if exploded, causes radioactive contamination of a vast territory," the intelligence service said.

It also said it had obtained data showing that Ukraine decided to reprocess some spent nuclear fuel from the Rovno nuclear power plant.

The intelligence service has obtained data about Ukraine’s decision to reprocess some spent nuclear fuel from the Rovno NPP.

"Only these intentions of the Kiev regime, which has been cornered by its failures at the front, can explain the data obtained by the Foreign Intelligence Service about the decision of the Ukrainian State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation to reprocess a batch of spent nuclear fuel from the Rovno NPP, which contains a large amount of highly radioactive material. To that end, it, officially for burial, was placed in two special shipping containers and moved to the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility in Chernobyl. Kiev hasn’t notified the International Atomic Energy Agency of this work, in violation of their agreement on guarantees," the intelligence service said.

"We hope that the IAEA and the relevant EU agencies will pay attention to such actions by Kiev and strengthen oversight of any activities by the Kiev regime in the nuclear area, especially at the Rovno NPP and in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. We assume that the possible use of a 'dirty' nuclear bomb by the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have dire consequences for the life and health of the entire population and ecosystem of Eastern Europe, including the EU and Black Sea countries," the statement said.