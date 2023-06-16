West to seek dialogue with Russia, Russia to decide when, what to discuss — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The will want to restore the dialogue with Russian in the future, but Russia will decide how and what it will discuss, President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Friday.

"We do not reject a dialogue [with Western states]. It was them who decided to cut the dialogue with us. If they have no desire to talk to us - it’s okay. They will want, and we shall see, at what moment we could talk to them and what about," the head of state said.

In Putin’s opinion, one of the goals of Kiev’s provocations is the desire to show other countries, in case of a brutal response, how "evil and brutal" Russia is and that "it must not be dealt with."

