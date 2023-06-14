Wide array of states participating in SPIEF proves isolating Russia has failed — speaker

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. More than 17,000 participants from 130 countries have announced their intention to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which proves that the attempts to isolate Russia have failed, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday.

"I know that this is your first visit to Russia. I am very delighted that your program will include a visit to St. Petersburg, my home city, and participation in the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The St. Petersburg forum has already gained credibility as the most important international platform for the business world. And regardless of all the attempts to isolate Russia, none of them has worked out, since more than 17,000 participants from 130 countries have already announced their participation in the forum," the speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament said at the meeting.

Matviyenko thanked the Algerian president for finding time in his busy schedule to meet with the senators.

"We in Russia consider your visit to be crucial; it is long-awaited. The program is busy. I am convinced that tomorrow’s meeting and talks with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will be informative and meaningful," Matviyenko said.

The Federation Council speaker said with confidence that Tebboune’s visit to Russia will mark "a new milestone in expanding multifaceted cooperation and in cementing the friendship" of the two countries.

"I know that agreements have been reached to bring our relations to a new level of bilateral partnership, and we are very pleased about this. I would like to assure you that we, legislators, will do our best from the parliamentary side to make sure that the agreements will definitely be put into practice," Matviyenko added.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.