Russia reserves right to take extra measures to ensure its security — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Amid the West’s hybrid war against Russia, Moscow reserves the right to take additional steps to ensure its security and the security of its allies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

She stressed that cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the nuclear sphere, unlike NATO countries, "is being developed within the Union State [of Russia and Belarus], which has a common territory and a common military doctrine."

"Amid the West’s total hybrid war against Russia and the United States and NATO’s declared intention to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us, it would be unwise and self-arrogant of them to hope that no military-technical countermeasures would follow. Necessary measures have been taken. We reserve the right to additional steps to ensure the security of Russia and its allies," she said.