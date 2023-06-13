Russia still does not have enough drones — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia still needs more drones, but it uses what it has more effectively than the enemy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with war correspondents.

He drew attention to the fact that about eight years ago the country began rearmament of the army, creating a "solid groundwork."

"Of course, in the course of the special military operation, it became clear that many things were lacking. These are precision-guided munitions, communications equipment, UAVs. Yes, drones. We have them. Unfortunately, we do not have enough of them," the President said.

Putin said that during attack attempts by Ukrainian armed forces, Russian forces had destroyed several Ukrainian tanks, in particular by using kamikaze drones. According to him, the Russian military uses UAVs very effectively. "Probably much more effective than the means that the enemy has," he added.

"But they are not enough. There are not enough Orlans (a multifunctional unmanned system - TASS). The quality of these Orlans needs to be improved. They do their job though," Putin noted.

According to Putin, soldiers from the frontline report to him that they require, among other things, "means of counter-battery warfare - both larger and smaller, more effective." "Although these big ones of ours are quite effective. But there are few of them and it is more difficult to work with them," he noted.