Constructive relations with all countries are in interests of Russia — Ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Constructive interaction with all countries of the globe, including the United States, serves interests of Russia, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"It is in Russia's interests to cooperate constructively with all states of the world. This is even more important in the case of the United States, given the special responsibility of the two nuclear powers for strategic stability and global security," Antonov noted.

"Without our country, its enormous human potential, rich resources and historical experience, it is impossible to address the most serious international problems. Against the background of worsening conflicts, there are ever-increasing threats such as terrorism, proliferation of WMD, cybercrime, climate change and many others," the Russian diplomat said. "All of this is well understood by our like-minded people around the world. This is evidenced by their balanced response to Russian actions to protect our basic interests as well as the refusal to join the Russophobic coalition and sanctions," he stressed.

"Not only Russia, but the entire global system, based on the UN Charter and the principle of sovereign equality, is being put to the test. We will continue to interact with our partners in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and friendly countries in Europe to shape a unifying agenda. We will jointly seek ways of overcoming multiple challenges of our time and work towards stronger international law," the Ambassador said.